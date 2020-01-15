ALTON — Sister Mary Gabriel Gibbons, 82, died at 2:55 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at St. Francis Convent Infirmary in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on June 12, 1937, in Alton. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George in 1955, shortly after her graduation from Marquette High School. The Congregation was founded in Germany.

Sister Mary Gabriel was the second American-born Sister. She made her First Profession of Vows in 1958, and her Final Profession of Vows in 1963. She celebrated her Golden Jubilee in 2007, and her Diamond Jubilee in 2017.

Sister Mary Gabriel graduated from X-Ray School as a Radiology Technician in Peoria, Illinois, on Feb. 10, 1960. She then worked as the supervisor of the Radiology Department at Saint Anthony's Hospital for 30 years.

In 1990, she was transferred to St. George Convent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she worked in the office of Catholic Charities. She was then transferred in 1993, to work in the office of Marian Heights Apartments in Alton. In 1995, she was transferred to St. Joseph Convent in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she served the retired priests as a housekeeper at Bonacum House. A year later, she was transferred to the Mother of Good Counsel Home, in St. Louis, Missouri. She worked in the Chapel and served her Sisters in the dining room. After 18 years, she returned to Alton to pray and to visit with people in OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center.

Sister Mary Gabriel is survived by one sister, Margaret Gibbons, of Alton; one brother, Martin Gibbons, of St. Louis, Missouri; one brother and sister-in-law, John and Barbara Gibbons of Godfrey; one niece, two nephews, and nine great-nieces and great-nephews.

The Visitation is on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 3 p.m. until the time of the Wake Service at 7:30 p.m., at the Convent Chapel of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George in Alton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Convent Chapel.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home of Alton is in charge of arrangements.

