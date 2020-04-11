GODFREY — Mary L. Gillson, 91, died at 12:33 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Aug. 26, 1928, in Farina, Illinois, she was the daughter of Clem and Janie (Mezo) Ziegler.

Mrs. Gillson was a member of Vaughn Hill Church of Christ in Wood River, Illinois, and retired as a waitress at Vieths Restaurant in Alton after many years of service.

On Oct. 24, 1947 she married Louis H. Gillson in Alton. He preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2004.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Louis H. Gillson Jr. and Susan of Centerville, Ohio, and Michael S. Gillson and Lisa of Godfrey, Illinois; five grandchildren, Steven, Dustin and Brett Gillson, Jennifer Mobley (Mark), and Stacy DeCourcey (Ben); two great-grandchildren, Rowan and Melina Mobley; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Ziegler of Bethalto and Betty Boyd of Bethalto.

Along with her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by five brothers, Clem, Joseph, Gene, Donald and Charlie Ziegler; and two sisters, Margaret A. Koenig and Ruth Ann McDaniel.

Services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the or Vaughn Hill Church of Christ.

