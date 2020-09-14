Mary Godar

CALHOUN — Mary Lou (Menke) Godar, age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Mary Lou was born on Feb. 6, 1937, to John and Helen (Rose) Menke, at their home in Golden Eagle, Illinois. She married Cletus William Godar on Feb. 5, 1966.

Mary worked at Wittmonds Hotel in Brussels, Illinois, while being a homemaker, raising their two children.

Mary loved and took pride in her family, all four of them worked side by side on their farm.When she became a grandparent, she was one of a kind, not only playing board games, cars, and dolls with them, but also playing softball/baseball, kickball, football, and any other game they could imagine.

When it came to sporting events, or any event that their grandchildren participated in Mary Lou and Cletus never missed a single one.

In later years Mary spent her time visiting with her friends in her apartment building, and of course, being with her family.

She enjoyed reading books and listening to country music but Mary Lou especially loved watching Cardinals baseball.

Mary Lou was survived by her daughter, Linda Kay Webster; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Brock) DeSherlia of Hamburg, Illinois, and Kevin Webster (Amanda Woodring) of Jerseyville, Illinois; also her seven great-grandchildren, Austin, Blake, Sawyer,

Kennedy, Logan, Tucker, and Kaylee; Another great-grandson, Lane is expexcted in Feb. 2021; along with numerous neices and nephews.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Cletus John Godar; and her son-in-law, Richard Lee Webster Jr.

Funeral services For Mary Lou will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Brussels, Illinois, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Prior to laying her to rest a Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Gress Kallal & Schaaf funeral home in Hardin, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Mary was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed by all.