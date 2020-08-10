Mary Hassler

MARYVILLE — Mary Ruth Hassler, 95, of Maryville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:05 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

A visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 4 p.m. until a prayer service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday, Aug. 13 at the funeral home 9-9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. www.irwinchapel.com.