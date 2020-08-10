1/
Mary Hassler
MARYVILLE — Mary Ruth Hassler, 95, of Maryville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:05 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

A visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 4 p.m. until a prayer service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday, Aug. 13 at the funeral home 9-9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. www.irwinchapel.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
