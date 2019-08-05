MARY HAWLEY
STAUNTON — Mary Kathryn Pervinsek Hawley of Staunton passed away at 8:23 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2019, at her home. A Memorial Mass will be on Friday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Staunton. Friends may visit prior to services at the church from 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 9. Cremation rites were accorded and burial will be in Staunton Memorial Park Cemetery at a later time. In lieu of flowers, Mary K. requested that she be remembered through donations to a charity benefiting children or animals, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.