GODFREY — Mary Therese ("Babe") Haxel passed away Sept. 12, 2019 at the United Methodist Village in Godfrey, Illinois.

She was born on April 28, 1927 in Alton, Illinois, the youngest child of the late Martin and Mary T. (Flynn) Ryan.

She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church and St. Ambrose Catholic Church and a graduate of the Marquette Catholic High School class of 1945. At various times she worked for Mississippi Lime Company, the Bank of Alton and Millers Mutual Insurance Company. She was active in several charitable causes and enjoyed spending time with her large circle of family and friends.

She is survived by one daughter, Ann Gregory of Denver, Colorado, and four sons, Martin Haxel (Laurie) of Springfield, Illinois, David Haxel of Godfrey, Robert Haxel (Cindy) of Pinecliffe, Colorado, and James Haxel of Denver, Colorado. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Katelyn Molitor (Ty), William Gregory, Christopher Haxel, Dr. Jill Haxel and Mary Elizabeth Haxel; two great-grandchildren, Maisy and Mia Molitor; and one brother, Robert E. Ryan of Godfrey. She is also survived by her former husband and the father of their son, John Haxel, of Denver, Colorado.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, John Ryan, and three sisters, Elizabeth Davey, Jeanette McCarthy and Martha Kulp.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton with a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. Father Jerry Wickenhauser will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church.