JERSEYVILLE — Mary Lou Heitzig, 92, died at 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on the French family farm in rural Jersey County on Dec. 10, 1926, one of three daughters born to George Harrison and Augusta Stella (Dower) French.

A Jersey County resident her entire life, Mary Lou graduated in 1944 from Jersey Township High School. In her early years she was employed at the International Shoe Factory in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She married Aloys Carl Heitzig on Sept. 23, 1944 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fieldon, Illinois. Together they were blessed with a family that would consist of eight children, and eventually many grandchildren to keep their lives busy. They enjoyed many happy moments, along with a few tragedies during their 68 year marriage, and that large, loving family is what sustained her after Aloy's death on Dec. 8, 2012.

She chose to be a homemaker and stay at home Mom, caring for the home, and being a loving and supportive Mother. After her children were raised, she once again entered the working world, serving for 20 years as the Office Manager for Country Companies Insurance in Jerseyville, retiring in 1991.

Surviving are seven children and their spouses, Larry Heitzig, Max and Glenda Heitzig, Connie Blackorby, Danny and Amy Heitzig, Luann Breitweiser, Jan and Wes Foiles and Craig and Jill Heitzig, all of Jerseyville; seventeen grandchildren and their spouses, Marty and Dee Heitzig, Dustin and Erica Heitzig, Jeff and Linda Heitzig, Angie and Jeff Schroeder, Wendy Heitzig, Scott and Connie Fry all of Jerseyville, Chad and Julie Fry of Elgin, Heather and Lawrence Andrews of Tampa, Florida, Jim and Tiffany Cazier of Jerseyville, Neal and Ellen Heitzig of Kirkwood, Missouri, Kenny and Michele Heitzig of O'Fallon, Missouri, Ashley Breitweiser of Jerseyville, Rudy and Sarah Foiles of Jerseyville, Jerrid Foiles of Chicago, Brandy Foiles of Peoria, Illinois, Ted Heitzig and Cody Heitzigboth of Jerseyville; 25 Great Grandchildren; and Six Great-Great Grandchildren

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a beloved daughter, Roberta Watson, who was tragically killed in a car accident on July 2, 1978; two sons in-law, John Breitweiser and Sloke Blackorby; and two sisters, Katherine Powers and Dorothy Lee Johnson.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville. Father Hyland Smith will officiate.

Burial will take place at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic Schools in Jerseyville or to Masses.