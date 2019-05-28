MARY HOTUIZ

ALTON — Mary E. (Elsner) Hotuiz, 77, went to be by the Lord's side on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, with her family and friends by her side.

Born March 9, 1942 in Alton, Illinois, she was a daughter of William Rodney and Lois Jean (Barnett) Elsner.

She married Lynn Hotuiz on Sept. 27, 1969. He survives in Alton.

Mary was a sweet, gentle, kind soul that loved life, her family, friends, and her church, Main Street United Methodist. She loved being around her family, cooking, the holidays, and playing Bingo.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Shirley Gage and a brother, Harold Elsner, both of Alton; a sister-in-law, Darlin Elsner of Anna, Illinois; 5 nephews, Noah, Shannon, Phillip, Steven, and Mark David; her favorite niece, Venessa (Pete) Nasello of Alton; a great niece, Rita; a great nephew, Mark; 12 additional great nieces and nephews; 8 great-great nieces and nephews; a cousin, Sharon (Mike) Greenwell of Alton; and two special friends that she loved, Vicky and Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, William "Bill" Elsner and Kenneth Wayne Elsner; and two nephews, William D. "Billy Boy" Elsner and Larry L. Elsner.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday, June 1 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 1 p.m. until Pastor Tim Pate begins services at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com