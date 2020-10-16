GRAFTON — Mary Jane Clayton of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, with family by her side.

She was born to the late Clarence Dille and Bess Dille-Beasaw on Jan. 31, 1935 in Grafton, Illinois.

Mary Jane graduated high school from Jerseyville High School in 1948.

She married the late James D. Clayton on March 25, 1955 and were married more than 58 years.

Mary Jane is survived by five children, James A. (Carol) Clayton of Grafton, William (Sandy) Clayton of Afton, Missouri, Danny (Beverly) Clayton of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Thomas (Patricia) Clayton of Weatherford, Texas, and Donna Epps (Michael) of Bethalto. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Mary Jane never met a stranger and cared for people most of her life.

She worked as a nurse aide for more than 25 years at St. Anthony's hospital in Alton, Illinois.

She also loved to care for her family and grandchildren.

Mary was known for her fried chicken and pies which we all enjoyed many times over the years.

She was proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at noon, at Grafton Methodist Church. Pastor Mark Thomas will officiate.

Burial will follow at Grafton Hills Memorial Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials can be made to Southern Illinois Hospice Association.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.