GODFREY — Mary Jane Hettick, 67, passed away at 11:58 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Jersey Community Hospital.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1952, the daughter of Anthony and Frances (Allen) Ventimiglia.

Mary Jane married Howard Hettick on April 7, 1985 in Alton, Illinois. He survives.

She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, Illinois. Mary Jane graduated from DePaul School of nursing and worked for Christian Hospital North East as a registered nurse until she retired.

She was very family oriented and her family always came first.

Mary Jane is survived by her husband, Howard Ray Hettick; a son, Randy (Jackie) Hettick; two grandchildren, Lauren Hettick of Godfrey and Lindsay (Shaun) Damm; three great grandchildren, Aubree, Isaac, and Xavier; two sisters, Jackie (Randy) Hettick and Vicki Robison; one brother and sister-in-law, Tony (Sheila) Ventimiglia; one aunt, Josephine "Babe" Ventimiglia; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Carl Robison; also, her aunts and uncles, Mary (Lou) Mottes and Paul (Marilyn) Ventimiglia.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Alton.

Memorials may be made to: Multiple Sclerosis Society.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.