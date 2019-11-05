ST. CHARLES, Missouri — Mary Jo Reiher, 69, passed away at 2:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Charles, Missouri.

She was born on Jan. 13, 1950, in Carlinville, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph and Gertrude (Guthrie) Reiher.

Mary Jo was a dedicated teacher for 34 years in the East Alton School District where she taught for deaf-ed and elementary classes. An advocate for her peers, she was an active member of the EAEA and IEA serving as Region 6 chair.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, going on vacation, celebrating holidays with family and trips to the casino.

Mary Jo is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Chris Moore; a son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Samantha Althoff; three grandchildren, Spenser, Sydney and Sadie Jo; one brother and sister-in-law, Jerry Ray (Linda) Hampton; four nieces, Angie, Michelle, Julie and Carrie; four nephews, Tom, Scott, J.R. and Kristopher; a special cousin/sister, Cathy Whitler; the father of her children, Ray Althoff; former sister-in-law, Charlotte (Tom) Gartzke; along with many family and friends.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois, where memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8.

