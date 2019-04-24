MARY JOHNSON

EAST ALTON — Mary Margaret Johnson, 73, was taken home by the angels on Monday, April 22, 2019 at her residence under the loving care of her family.

She was born in Alton, Illinois on March 25, 1946, and was the daughter of Lucian and Helen (Sinclair) Curry.

She attended Alton schools, and married James Wesley Johnson on Feb. 6, 1965 in Jerseyville, Illinois.

After their marriage they moved to the Grafton area, and eventually to moved to Jerseyville in 1980. In 1986, she and James moved to East Alton, Illinois and they have remained there for the last 33 years.

She will always be fondly remembered as a loving wife, Mother and Grandmother, and will be deeply missed.

Surviving are her husband, James Johnson of East Alton; a son and daughter in-law, James W. and Mary Johnson Jr. of Davenport, Iowa; two daughters, Cynthia Lee Bowman of Roxana, Illinois and Mary Ann Johnson of East Alton; 10 Grandchildren; three great grandchild; and four sisters and a brother in-law, Bonnie and Randy Ryan of East Alton, Sandy Schelm of Godfrey, Illinois, Ruth Weber and Tammy Ufert both of Alton; and a very special uncle and aunt, AJ and Becky Pankratz of California.

She was preceded in death by her mother and step father, Helen and Orin Ufert, her father, Lucian Curry; and two brothers, Ronald J. Curry and Robert L. Curry.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. on Friday, April 26 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m.

Burial will take place in the Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton, Illinois.

Memorials may be given to her family in care of the funeral home.

Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com