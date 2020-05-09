DOW — Mary E. Kallal, 93, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab in Hardin, Illinois. She was born on April 25, 1927 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Ablen) Weishaupt. She married Robert V. Kallal on Feb. 17, 1944 in Batchtown, Illinois, he passed away on May 5, 2016. Mary was a cook at Dow, Illinois, Elementary for 14 years. She and her husband also owned/operated Kallal Strawberries for 46 years. She was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, Illinois, for over 60 years. Mary was also a member of the Home Extension. She enjoyed camping, bird watching especially yellow finch and humming birds, fishing, cooking and spending time with all her family and friends. She will be sadly missed. She also enjoyed traveling and shopping. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Aloys and Ruth Ann Kallal of Hardin, Gary and Janet Kallal of Jerseyville, Delbert Kallal of Jerseyville, and Patrick and Patti Kallal of Valparaiso, Indiana; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Wilma Krysl of Batchtown and Juliann and Gene Underhill of Bethalto; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert J. and Esther Kallal; a daughter and son-in-law, Roberta and Danny Fuller; a daughter-in-law, Becky Kallal; and two brothers, Edgar and Francis Weishaupt. A private burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Fieldon, Illinois, with Father Marty Smith officiating. Memorials may be given to Holy Ghost Catholic School or the Jerseyville Senior Citizens. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 9 to May 10, 2020.