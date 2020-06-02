Mary Kanturek
ARKANSAS — Mary Ann Kanturek of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away May 28, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 84. She was born Nov. 14, 1935, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas and Emily Hussman Nekola. She married Clarence Kanturek on Oct. 1, 1955, in Alton, Illinois. She raised 12 children, then went back to school and obtained her EMT certification. Mary Ann lived in Lakeview since moving from Alton, Illinois in 1997. She was a member of the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, she was a retired president of the Lakeview Community Center, a librarian at the Bull Shoals Library, and a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a wonderful artist, thespian and enjoyed playing golf, singing, reading, and playing Candy Crush. Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Clarence Kanturek of Lakeview; 11 children, Perry Kanturek of Canada, Elaine (George) Vincent of Texas, Patti (Rob) Meyers of Missouri, Andy (Julie) Kanturek of Illinois, Cyndi (Derrick) Hargus of Illinois, Emily (Steve) Rice of Illinois, Sam (Kathy) Kanturek of Illinois, Tim (Sarah) Kanturek of Illinois, Lori (Jerry) Williams of Illinois, Chris (Missy) Kanturek of Illinois, and Alex (Helen) Kanturek of Georgia; 22 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Dolores Parrish, Elaine Persons, David Nekola, and Rose Lee McClure. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Larry Kanturek; and brother, Tom Nekola A Memorial Mass for Mary Ann will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church with Father Norbert Rappold, as Celebrant. Mary Ann will be laid to rest in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery Scattering Gardens, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.

Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
