WOOD RIVER — Mary Kelley, 89, passed in to Heaven, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 7:45 a.m.

She was born to the late Ernest & Mary (Deom) Smith. She married Paul A. Kelley on Feb. 19, 1949 in Morrisonville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Feb. 2, 2019.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved crafts, traveling, gardening, cooking and most of all spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by a son, Glen (Mary) Kelley of Wood River, Illinois; three daughters, Marilyn (Tom) Jaco of Wood River, Patricia Gates of Granite City, Illinois, and Karen Herrin of East Alton, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Joyce (Jim) Lutchka and Helen Barding.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Lannom; two sons-in-law, Terry Herrin and Carroll Gates; and ten siblings

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Inurnment will be held at St. John Cemetery in Witt, Illinois.

Memorials can be made in her name to BJC Hospice.

