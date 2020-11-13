BRUSSELS — Sister Mary Dorothy Kiel, 90, a Sister of Divine Providence, passed away a 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Stearns Nursing and Rehab Center.

Born Dec. 16, 1929 in Brussels, Illinois, the daughter of William & Dorothy (Schmidt) Kiel.

Sister Mary Dorothy Kiel in the Ministry of Education Served in schools in Missouri and Illinois as a Teacher and Principal.

She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Denis & Jenice Kiel of Brussels; two sisters, Dorothy Johnes of Godfrey, Illinois, and Angie Willoughby of California; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents; she was also preceded in death by three brothers and sisters-in-law, William & Rose Marie Kiel, and Cyril & Alice Kiel and Lee Kiel.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am Monday, Nov. 16, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to Room at The Inn Homeless shelter in Bridgeton, Mo, Masses or La Posada Providencia Refuge Center in Texas.