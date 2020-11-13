1/1
Sister Mary Kiel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BRUSSELS — Sister Mary Dorothy Kiel, 90, a Sister of Divine Providence, passed away a 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Stearns Nursing and Rehab Center.

Born Dec. 16, 1929 in Brussels, Illinois, the daughter of William & Dorothy (Schmidt) Kiel.

Sister Mary Dorothy Kiel in the Ministry of Education Served in schools in Missouri and Illinois as a Teacher and Principal.

She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Denis & Jenice Kiel of Brussels; two sisters, Dorothy Johnes of Godfrey, Illinois, and Angie Willoughby of California; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents; she was also preceded in death by three brothers and sisters-in-law, William & Rose Marie Kiel, and Cyril & Alice Kiel and Lee Kiel.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am Monday, Nov. 16, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to Room at The Inn Homeless shelter in Bridgeton, Mo, Masses or La Posada Providencia Refuge Center in Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved