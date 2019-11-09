MEXICO, MISSOURI — Mary Elizabeth "MaryBeth" Kletti passed away at her home on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

She was born in Alton, Illinois, on July 18, 1939 to Orrin and Ruth Childers. She also lived in Iowa City, Iowa, and Manitowoc, Wisconsin, where she made life-long friends before settling in Mexico, Missouri.

Marybeth was a devoted bridge club member, active in a Chautauqa book club, and PEO.

She attended Monticello College in Godfrey, Illinois, and Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, before becoming a mother and homemaker. In her later years she volunteered as a docent for the University of Missouri's art museum.

Marybeth is survived by her husband of 60 years, Roy; her two children, son Nicholas(Audrey) and daughter Jill; her mother, Ruth Gwillim; her sister, Ann; herbrother, Orrin Jr.; and many other relations.