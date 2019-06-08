BENLD — Mary Louise LaRosa, 85, of Benld, Illinois passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 3 a.m. at Heritage Health in Gillespie, Illinois. Friends may call on Monday June 10, 2019, 4-7 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Benld. Burial will be in the Benld Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Benld Public Library or Partnership For Educational Excellence (Unit School District #7). Online condolence may be left at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld is in charge of arrangements.