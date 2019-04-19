MARY LENHARDT

GODFREY — Mary Jo Lenhardt, 58, died at 2:01 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center.

Born March 31, 1961 in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of Geraldine (Tardy) Speheger and Kent Speheger Sr. On Dec. 10, 1993 she married Richard Lenhardt in Edwardsville, Illinois. He survives.

Along with her parents and husband, she is survived by is a daughter, Emily Strebel (Will) of Kane, Illinois, two sons, Jason Paul Mobley of Alton, Illinois and Mark Mobley (Jennifer) of Godfrey,Illinois four grandchildren, Olivia, Kaiden, and Rowan Mobley and Layla Strebel, one brother, Kent Speheger Jr. and two sisters, Lori Darden and Nanci Speheger.

There will be no services. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com