MARY LOU SHERAKA

WOOD RIVER — Mary Lou Sheraka, 76, passed away 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Dec. 13, 1942 in Hillsboro, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Beatrice (Baker) Fish.

On June 24, 1961 in Wood River, she married John "Ronnie" Sheraka. He died Oct. 30, 2014.

Surviving are a son, James Dennis (Kim) Sheraka of Rosewood Heights; two granddaughters, Jordan (Jarred) Willis, Maddy Sheraka; and a sister, Janet (Kevin) Archer of Omaha, Nebraska.

Her parents; husband; son, John Daren Sheraka; and brother, Kenneth Fish preceded in death.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice.