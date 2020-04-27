FLORIDA — Mary A. "Trix" Lutes, 79, went to her eternal home Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Hope Healthcare in Fort Myers, Florida.

She was born in Alton, Illinois, on Sept. 6, 1940, to John A. and Eleanor E. (Reiger) Drexelius. She lived much of her life in Alton, followed by a short period in Greenville until life took her and the family up to St. Johns, Michigan. She spent many years employed at the Clinton County Courthouse in St. Johns up until she retired. After retirement she spent many winters in Panama City Beach, Florida, up until a recent move to North Fort Myers, Florida, and her summers were always spent in South Haven, Michigan.

She is survived and will be sadly missed and forever loved by her husband Ray of North Fort Myers; son, Joe of Brighton, Michigan; daughter, Amy of Avon, Colorado; her daughter-in-law, Jennifer; son-in-law, Scott; her four grandchildren, Megan, Morgan, Seth and Alayna; nieces, nephews and many great nieces and nephews; other extended family and many dear friends in Illinois, Michigan and Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Joan Drexelius and Bonita "Bonnie" Boyles; and her brother-in-law, Bob Boyles.

Due to the current virus situation a celebration of life will be planned for the future. In the meantime, when you watch a sunset, have a drink at happy hour, play a game of cards think of Trix.

When you laugh, hug and appreciate your friends and family think of Trix. Cheers to the joy that Trix brought when she was around and cheers to her life filled with love and laughter that carried over to all who knew her. She was indeed one in a million.

Donations may be made in Trix's honor to Hope Healthcare 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL. 33908.

https://hopehcs.org/donate/.