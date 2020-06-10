EAST ALTON — Mary T. McClenning, 75, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Born May 28, 1945 in Caribou, Maine, she was the daughter of Jesse William and Eva Marie (Dufour) Staley.

She was a homemaker and a member of Church with A Voice in Godfrey, Illinois.

Surviving is a daughter, Tina Iler of Alton, Illinois; a son, Brad McClenning of Arizona; her grandchildren; two brothers, Paul Staley (Diann) of Belleville, Illinois, and Ken Staley of Chicago, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Rhoda, Deana and Phyllis Staley; and her close friend and care giver, Regina Blackburn-Sackett of Alton.

Along with her parents; she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Morris Iler Sr.; and four brothers, Gene, Woodrow and Charles Staley and George Dufour.

A memorial service will be held at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

