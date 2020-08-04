1/
Mary Meyer
BETHALTO — Mary A. Meyer, 76, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 11, 1943 the daughter of Charles M. and Prattie A. (Kinnison) Hinkle in Alton, Illinois.

She married Larry M. Meyer on Feb. 19, 1965 in East Alton, Illinois, and he precedes her in death.

Mary was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. Mary worked for many years at American Steele Foundation prior to retirement as Village Clerk in Bethalto where she worked from 1988 to 2000.

She is survived by one daughter, Angela (Angel) Meyer of Minnesota; one sister, Carrol J. Howard of Arkansas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary is also preceded in death by her parents; and one nephew, Michael Howard.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, from noon until time of service at 1 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois, with Pastor Doug Pascoe officiating.

Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. The family would like to request masks be worn. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorial may be given to St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
