JERSEYVILLE — Mary A. Nasello, 87, of Jerseyville, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Willow Rose Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Jerseyville.

She was born March 16, 1932, in White Hall, Illinois, the daughter of Clem and Clettis (Scoggins) Fry.

She married Peter G. Nasello at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Alton, Illinois, and he preceded her in death.

Mary was a member of St. Mary's church, in Alton. She loved to read and do puzzles. Mary was devoted to her children and grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children, Sandy (Mike) Walker, of Bethalto, Illinois, Debbie (Bret) Dixon, of Bethalto, Illinois, David Nasello, of Alton, James (Vicki) Nasello, of Godfrey, Illinois, Pete Jr. (Vanessa) Nasello, of Alton, Richard Nasello, of Bethalto, Mark (Joyce) Nasello, of East Alton; and, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, John; and, her brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Alton, with Fr. Paul Nguyen O.M.V. officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, in Alton.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

