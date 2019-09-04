GODFREY — Mary Lou Paris, 89, died at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at University Nursing & Rehab in Edwardsville, Illinois. Born April 12, 1930 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Edward M. Black Sr. and Nellie (Hamilton) Black.

Mrs. Paris graduated from Gradwohl School of Lab Technology in St. Louis, Missouri and worked as a lab tech for various local obstetricians. She was a member of the former College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Alton. On Feb. 11, 1949 she married Fred Earl Paris in Alton. He preceded her in death on Sept. 12, 2008.

Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Susie and Fred Delano of Alton, a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Cindy Paris of St. Louis and a brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Pat Black of Alton and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Aaron Delano of Alton, Rachael Bosich (Travis) of Alton, Patrick Yungbluth (Sara) of St. Louis, Dennis Yungbluth (Lindsay) of Columbia, Missouri, Elizabeth Paris and her fiancé Tom Winterrose of St. Louis, and Theo Paris of St. Louis and six great grandchildren, Will and Ian Delano, Wyatt and Alice Bosich, and Noah and Addy Yungbluth and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend George Humbert will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church-Saturday Café or the 5A's Animal Shelter.

