BRIGHTON — Mary Christine "Chris" Piper, Nee Webb, 73, of Brighton, Illinois, died peacefully in her sleep and was welcomed home to Jesus, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Chris was born on Feb. 11, 1946, to the late Walter and Minnie Webb of Bunker Hill, Illinois.

On Dec. 27, 1964, she married Samuel Piper. He survives.

Chris retired as a nurse in 2012, from Eunice Smith Home in Alton, Illinois, after a 27 year career. She served for 13 years on the volunteer ambulance service as an EMT, in Shipman, Illinois.

She sang and helped direct the Shipman Community Choir and sang with the Joy Singers of Godfrey, Illinois.

In addition to her husband, she will be missed by her children, David Piper, Rebecca (Patrick) Standish, Beth (Forrest) Hurst; her grandchildren, Killian Standish, Ellie Standish, Norah Hurst, Judah Hurst; and one brother, Donald Webb.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Harold Webb and Walter "Bud" Webb.

Visitation will be from 1o a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at Piasa United Methodist Church.

Memorial donations may be made to Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy (Formerly Eunice Smith Home) in lieu of flowers.

