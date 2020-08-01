Mary Powers

JERSEYVILLE — Mary Elizabeth Powers, 98, died at 12:18 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was born on May 27, 1922 in Jerseyville and was one of five children born to the late Peter J. and Magdalena (Abeln) Powers.

A lifelong resident of Jersey County, after graduation from Jersey Community High School, Mary went on to further her education at St. Francis School of Nursing in Peoria, Illinois. After completion of her degree, she returned back to the area where she was employed as a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Alton, Illinois, for many years, and later at Jersey Community Hospital.

She enjoyed sewing and baking; however, her true passion on this Earth was her faith. She was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, and devoted her life to serving the Lord.

Surviving are a brother, James "Jim" Powers of Jerseyville; a sister, Beatrice "Bea" Powers of Jerseyville; two nieces and their spouses, Mary Ann & Thomas Bott of Jerseyville and Karen & Roger Arkebauer of Bokeelia, Florida; a great niece, Kate Dawson of Staunton, Illinois; three great nephews, Devon Bott of Wood River, Illinois, Dennis Dawson of Litchfield, Illinois, and Shawn (Grace) Arkebauer of Decatur, Illinois; as well as great-great nieces and nephews, Violet, Lennon and Eloise.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by two sisters, Irene M. Powers and Kathryn Ann Powers; as well as a sister in-law, Donna Powers.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville with interment to follow at the St. Francis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School.

Memories may be shared by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com.