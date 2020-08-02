1/1
Mary Powers
EDWARDSVILLE — Mary H. Powers, 81, of Wood River, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville.

She was born on March 24, 1939, in Chesterfield, Illinois, the daughter of Virgil and Roena (Banks) Powers.

Mary loved spending time with her family and friends and was known to many as Aunt Mary. She was a happy person and was loved by everyone. She shared many great memories with a lot of people and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her siblings: Doris (George) Bucks of Chatham, Allen (Louise) Powers of Oconto, WI, Virginia Rea of South Roxana, John (Carolyn) Powers of Crown Pointe, IN, and Sue Fisher of Mesa, AZ.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one infant brother; Charles.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be given to Operation Blessing in Wood River.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
