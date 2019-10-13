BETHALTO — Mary Alane Renner, 62, went to be with the Lord at 2:16 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born on March 15, 1957, in Carbondale, Illinois, the daughter of the late Billie Eddie and Mabel Joanna (Presson) Groves. She married David A. Renner on Sept. 11, 1976 in Chester, Illinois at the St. Mary's Catholic Church; he survives in Bethalto.

Alane was a member of the Bethalto Church of God, where she enjoyed preparing and serving food at the funeral dinners. She enjoyed breeding and showing her Shar Peis in her earlier years, working in her garden, canning vegetables and enjoying her flower gardens. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and close friends and watching her grandsons grow up.

She is survived by her husband; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kendra (John) Payton of Edwardsville and Ashley (Matthew) Wieneke of Alton; two grandchildren, Logan and Samuel Payton; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Linda West.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Bethalto Church of God, with Pastor Dennis Laughlin officiating. Graveside services will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

Memorials may be made to BCOG for future funeral meals and or the Siteman Cancer Center. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto will be in charge of arrangements.

