BRUSSELS — Mary Elizabeth Rose, 95, passed away at 3:42 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab.

She was born on March 17, 1924 in Michael, Illinois, the daughter of the late George and Anna (Becker) Sagez.

Mary married John Rose on Sept. 26, 1945, he preceded her in death.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brussels, Illinois. Mary worked part time for St. Mary's School and was a member of St. Mary's Altar Society.

She is survived by four sons, John Rose, Edward (Sheryl) Rose, Dennis Rose, and Thomas Rose; four siblings, Cecilia Heiderscheid, Eleanor Tepen, Loretta Goetten, and Leo (Martha) Sagez; three grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by four brothers, Louise (Laura) Sagez, George (Theresa) Sagez, Joseph Sagez, and John Sagez; two sisters, Marcella (Robert) Bizaillion and Virginia Sagez; and three brothers-in-law, John Heiderscheid, Bernard Tepen, and Richard Goetten.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels.

Funeral Mass will take place Saturday Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brussels.

Burial will follow mass at St. Mary's Cemetery in Brussels.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , South Calhoun Ambulance, or St. Mary's Altar Society.

Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels is in charge of arrangements.

