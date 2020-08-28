ALTON — Mary Ruth Medley, 82, departed this life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her daughter's home.

Mary was born in Newport, Arkansas on October 24, 1937 to the union of Mrs. Lucille Hampton and Mr. Cornell Hampton, Sr., the fourth of fourteen children.

Mary attended The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff, Arkansas were she received her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She then went on to receive her Master's and Specialist Degree at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville, IL.

Mary taught both kindergarten and first grade in Madison Community School District #12 for 30 plus years until her retirement.

Mary gave her life to Christ as a young child and was a faithful member of Greater St. James Baptist Church, Alton, IL until she could no longer attend.

Mary is survived by a daughter Tammy Perry of Alton; four grandchildren, Shaun Mays, Jim (Jennifer) Crawford II, Shannon Collins, and Dwight Crawford; three great-grandchildren, Jaylah Crawford, Dante Herrin, and Kylan Smith; step-mother Lela Holmes; sisters, Edythe Tobias and Monica (Gerald) McFadden; brothers, Rev. Reginald (Regina) Hampton, Eddie H. Holmes, Nokomis (Gloria) Holmes, Tecumshea (Kathy) Holmes, Henry P. Hampton, James Holmes, and Eddie Holmes, Jr.; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her mothers, Lucille Holmes and Rose Hampton; fathers, Cornell Hampton Sr. and Eddie Z. Holmes; grandparents, Henry Hyde and Ruthie Hyde; daughter, Marcquetti L. Hampton; sister Ruby V. Washington; brothers, Cornell (Ann) Hampton, Jr., Glen Holmes, and Robert Carl Holmes.

Burial will be in Upper Alton Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cathy M. Williams & Son's Funeral Home in Alton.