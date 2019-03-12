MARY SCARSDALE

GRANITE CITY — Mary Ellen Scarsdale, 89, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 12:08 a.m. on Monday March 11, 2019 at University Nursing & Rehab in Edwardsville, Illinois with her family by her side.

She was born July 12, 1929, in Decatur, Illinois, to the late Leo Leslie & Lena Susan (Hamilton) Kalips.

She and Harvey Franklin Scarsdale were married Dec. 26, 1959, in Edwardsville. He preceded her in death Feb. 1, 2018.

Mary had been a self-employed hairdresser for almost 50 years. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church as well as Amvets #204, holding all offices except for sergeant at arms. She was also a member of DAV Auxiliary #53 where she served in every office including State Commander. She also led the Talking Flag Program for the Granite City schools.

Mary's loves were her faith, her family, and her veterans. Both Mary and Frank dedicated their lives to veteran and service groups in the Granite City area as well as in the state of Illinois. They spent countless hours organizing the Flag Day parade, working DAVA bingo, leading charity events, and instilling a love of service to all. Many current officers and leaders of local service groups were influenced by the example of Mary and Frank Scarsdale.

Mary is survived by 6 children: Mary Susan (Wayne) Ball of Lexington, South Carolina, Nedwin "Jim" (Mary) Tapp Jr. of Granite City, Bobby (Patti) Scarsdale of St. Clair, Missouri, Trudi (Brad) Campbell of West Plains, Missouri, Dennis (Cindy) Scarsdale of Livingston, Illinois and Frank Scarsdale of Granite City; several grandchildren: Joe (Michelle) Reed, Garrick (Shanda) Ball, Mandy (Irving) Domenech, Amelia Tapp, Anna Tapp, James (Lindsey) Tapp, A.J. (Angel) Pinson, Angela Richardson, Jimmy (April) Seley, Sierra Campbell, Darrell (Katy) Campbell, Austin Scarsdale and Amanda (Weston) Voirol; 14 great- grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband: Nedwin Tapp Sr.; a daughter-in-law: Tina (Sedabres) Scarsdale; 4 grandchildren; a sister: Patricia Tapp; and 2 brothers: Leo Kalips II and Frank Kalips.

Memorials may be made to s or any Veterans Association of choice.

Memorial visitation will be Thursday, March 14 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory from 11 a.m. until a procession leaves the funeral home at 12:45 p.m. for Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Fr. Zachary Edgar will be Celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

