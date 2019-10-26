HARDIN — Mary Elizabeth Schneider, 94, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Jerseyville Community Hospital.

She was born on May 27, 1925 to the late Charles and Gertrude (Lamar) McDonald. Mary married Donald Schneider Sr. on June 18, 1947 in Hardin, Illinois.

Mary was a member of St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Hardin, the Altar Society and the Calhoun Apple Twirlers. She enjoyed square dancing, gardening, and doing crafts. She was helpful in organizing the Prader-Willi Home in Beardstown and helped start the Organic Food Club in Calhoun, Illinois.

She is survived by five children: Mary Lee Schneider, William (June Hershey) Schneider, Michael Schneider, Donald (Linda) Schneider Jr. and Charles Schneider; one brother, David McDonald; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Schneider Sr.; her son, John Scott Schneider; two daughters-in-law Randa Schneider and Kathy Doyle; one son-in-law, John Beck; and three brothers, Joe, James, and Paul McDonald.

Visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 28 from 4-7 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.

Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Hardin.

Burial will follow at St. Norbert's Catholic Cemetery in Hardin.

Memorials may be made to Prader-Willi Syndrome Association-USA or Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin is in charge of arrangements.