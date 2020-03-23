NEW YORK — Mary J. "Jeanne" Schwegel passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Pre-deceased by her husband Thomas W. Schwegel; and parents Mike and Jeanette McCarthy.

Mrs. Schwegel is survived by daughters, Jennifer (Nate) Reitnauer and Beth (Randy) Smith; four Grandchildren, Samantha (Ifesola) Fadare, Jacob Reitnauer, Allison and Danielle Reitnauer; sister, Jane (Roderick) Wallace; nieces, Ryan Wallace and Clare (Eric) Voss; and great-nephew, Charlie Voss.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .

EDITORS NOTE: Services are post-poned until further notice.