EDWARDSVILLE — Mary Ellen (Cummings) Sever, 82, passed away and entered her eternal home in heaven with her Lord Oct. 9, 2019, at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Illinois.

She was born March 1, 1937, to Ellen (Armstrong) and Jack Cummings of Alton, Illinois. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Sam Roberts.

She married Boyd Sever Jan. 16, 1954.

She was a mother of six children. She is survived by her husband, Boyd Sever; two daughters, Cynthia (Bill) Moore, of Hartford, Illinois, and Gima (Terry) Strader, of Alton, Illinois; three sons, Eric Sever, Byron Sever, of Alton, and Victor Sever of East Alton.

She has 14 grandchildren, Craig Moore, Bob Moore, Jennifer Pointer, Amanda Carmona, Angie Rios, Erica Moody, Carrie Sever, Jamie Hart, Lily Eaves, Jessica Hettick, Victoria Wagner, Ryan Sever, Samantha Grodzecki and Josh Geil. She also has 22 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Elizabeth Sever and daughter in- law Kathy Sever.

Her interests were to her family, church and close friends. She also served at her church through Daughters Of The King, choir and visiting shut-ins. She loved flower gardening, doing beautiful cross stitch pictures, which she gave to many, reading and her love for her cats.

She worked at Wood River Hospital and as a secretary in several medical offices until she retired. She operated the church book store at St. Paul's Episcopal Church for many years.

She made life beautiful in many ways. We all loved her and will miss her.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Alton. Reverend Cynthia Sever and Father David Boase will officiate. Internment at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in the Columbarium.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church and/or 5A's Animal Shelter.

Arrangements will be handled by Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.