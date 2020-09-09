1/1
Mary Smith
COTTAGE HILLS — Mary K. Smith, 88, passed away at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at her home.

Born Sept. 3, 1932 in Maryville, Illinois, she was a daughter of Mike and Anna (Kostyzask) Petrekovich.

She married Robert F. Smith, Sr. Oct. 12, 1958. He preceded her in death May 4, 1977.

Mary worked as a custodian for Lewis & Clark Elementary School in Wood River, Illinois. She enjoyed playing piano, playing Yahtzee and cards, and bird watching.

Survivors include three daughters, Sharry (David) Smith of Plainview, Illinois, Gail (Kenny) Davis of Wood River, and Karla (Tim) Short of Cottage Hills, Illinois; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband; she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert F. Smith, Jr.; and her sister, Rose Wieckhorst.

The family will hold a memorial visitation at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River on Monday, Sept. 14, from 5 p.m. until memorial services begin at 7 p.m. Pastor David Schultz will officiate.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
