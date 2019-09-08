ALTON — Mary Stephenson, 83, of Bethalto, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 1:10 pm at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

She was born on May 16, 1936, the daughter of Saturnino and Gavina (Trevino) Carmona. She married James Stephenson on July 19, 1958 at St. Mary's Church in Alton. He survives.

Mary worked at St. Josephs and the Bethalto Care Center where she retired. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto and one of the founding members of the Bunco Club that she was in for 40-plus years. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, going out for lunch and spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her husband, James; three children, Rachel (David) Shewmake of Benton, Missouri, Lori (Donald) Guess of Moro, Illinois, and Julie (Wayne) Stewart of Bethalto, Illinois; one sister, Dolores Gross; and grandchildren April (Ben), Tyler, Adam, Justin and Brandon.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert; two sisters, Pat and Rachel; and three brothers, Emilio, Ben and Rudy.

Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to .