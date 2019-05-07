STEWARD
WILSONVILLE — Mary Ann Steward, 81, of Wilsonville, Illinois, died at her residence on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 11:39 p.m. Friends may call on Wednesday, May 8 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, Illinois from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services are Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Salvation Army or Celtic Hospice. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements