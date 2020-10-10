1/1
Mary Thompson
JERSEYVILLE — Mary Katherine "Kay" Thompson, 82, passed away at 2:11 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor.

She was born on Dec. 14, 1937 in Eldred, Illinois, and was the daughter of the late William Oscar and Vera Alice (Simpson) Dotson.

Kay married Ernest Joseph Thompson on Feb. 1, 1964 in Jerseyville, Illinois, and for over 30 years they worked alongside each other owning and operating Thompson Farm Tiling, prior to their retirement in 1995.

Throughout Joe and Kay's 51 years of marriage, they enjoyed camping, snowmobiling and traveling the country on their motorcycle. They traveled often with their friends and family and treasured the memories they were able to create along the way.

Kay never met a stranger and her friends and family brought so much joy to her life. Her nurturing spirit had a way of drawing you in and by knowing her, you had a friend for life.

Surviving are two children, Debbie Thompson of East Alton, Illinois, and a son, Bob Thompson; three grandchildren, Melissa and Jason Corzine of Alton, and Tara Bode of Bethalto, Illinois, and Stephanie Douglas of Nevada; two great grandchildren, Bryson Bode and Karsyn Corzine; a brother and sister-in-law, David and Zonya Blackorby of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri; two sisters, Alice Bock of Godfrey, Illinois, and Dorothy Ahring of Perry, Missouri; a brother-in-law, Earl Fenstermaker of Jerseyville; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Dotson of Jerseyville; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents and her husband; she was preceded in death by her step-father, Leon James Blackorby; two sons, Kenneth W. Douglas and Joseph Grant Thompson; two brothers, William Dotson and Kenneth Blackorby; three sisters, Linda Blackorby, Pamela Fenstermaker and Karen Blackorby; as well as two brothers-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Bock and Larry Strickler.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Sonny Renken will officiate.

Due to current State of Illinois mandates, occupancy is limited to 50 people at a time inside the funeral home. Masks must be work and social distancing practiced.

Kay will be laid to rest alongside her husband at the Grimes-Neeley Cemetery in Jerseyville.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
