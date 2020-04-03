TEXAS — Mary Aleene Tiek, known to family and friends as Cissie, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 92.

She is survived by her loving husband, Melvin Tiek of Arlington, Texas; daughters, Rhonda Tiek of Arlington and Sherry Tiek Oliver of Garland, Texas, and her husband David; and one grandson, Justin G Price.

Cissie was born March 06, 1928 in Roxana, Illinois, to Edna and Samuel Owen Norris. She was the only daughter with four brothers, Marion, Donald and Jack that preceded her in death; and a younger brother, Max Norris that currently resides in Bethalto, Illinois.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

"God gained a little angel when he took you away.

Though our hearts said otherwise, we knew you couldn't stay

So what we chose to remember is all the years we had

And all our loving memories to help us not feel so sad

We know you'll be watching over us until our earthly journeys end

And stay here in our hearts every day until we meet again." (slo 4/2020).