MOUNT VERNON — Mary L. Waddell, 93, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She was born on June 14, 1927 in Shelby County, Illinois, the daughter of Howard and Frieda (Pierce) Rice. She married Paul M Waddell on Feb. 26, 1946 in Elvin, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 2011.

Mary was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church in East Alton, Illinois. She was a teacher in Bedford County Virginia for 20 years. Mary was also an avid reader, enjoyed going to garage sales and she loved her children and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Sheree Wood of Bedford, Virginia, and Brenda Sammis of Sandoval, Illinois; grandchildren, Brian Wood of Bedford, Gina (Chris) Bowyer of Bedford, Erik (Michelle) Sammis of Navarre, Florida, Matthew (Cimme) Sammis of Bethalto, Illinois, and Ashley (Shawn) Holland of Sandoval; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Don and Fred Rice; a sister, June Whitesel; and sons-in-law, Tony Sammis and Charile Wood.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf in Bethalto, Illinois.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at the Antioch Cemetery in Antioch, Illinois. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

