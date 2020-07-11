1/1
Mary Waddell
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNT VERNON — Mary L. Waddell, 93, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She was born on June 14, 1927 in Shelby County, Illinois, the daughter of Howard and Frieda (Pierce) Rice. She married Paul M Waddell on Feb. 26, 1946 in Elvin, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 2011.

Mary was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church in East Alton, Illinois. She was a teacher in Bedford County Virginia for 20 years. Mary was also an avid reader, enjoyed going to garage sales and she loved her children and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Sheree Wood of Bedford, Virginia, and Brenda Sammis of Sandoval, Illinois; grandchildren, Brian Wood of Bedford, Gina (Chris) Bowyer of Bedford, Erik (Michelle) Sammis of Navarre, Florida, Matthew (Cimme) Sammis of Bethalto, Illinois, and Ashley (Shawn) Holland of Sandoval; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Don and Fred Rice; a sister, June Whitesel; and sons-in-law, Tony Sammis and Charile Wood.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf in Bethalto, Illinois.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at the Antioch Cemetery in Antioch, Illinois. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Antioch Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved