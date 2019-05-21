MARY WAKEFORD

EAST ALTON — Mary Ruth Wakeford, 97, passed away at 2:07 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.

Born on April 28, 1922 in Cave-in-Rock, Illinois, she was the daughter of Charles E. and Lillie (Lane) Blaine.

Mary had been a self-employed beautician before retiring.

On March 13, 1943 in St. Charles, Missouri, she married Chauney Marvin Wakeford.

Surviving area son, Jim (Yanhwa) Wakeford of East Alton, Illinois; daughter, Sylvia Heigert of Wood River, Illinois; and sister, Katherine Battuello of Alton, Illinois.

Preceding in death were her parents; son, Larry Wakeford; brother, Marvin Blaine; sisters, Nancy Harrison , Marjorie Heines and her twin, Mildred Preloger.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Chapel. Rev. Alfred Daves will officiate.

Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.