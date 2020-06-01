EDWARDSVILLE — Mary Veronica Westbrook, age 98 of Edwardsville, Illinois, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born Sept. 21, 1921 in Worden, Illinois, the daughter of the late Michael and Veronica (Wesselnyak) Bekeske. She married Harold Raymond Westbrook July 31, 1938 in St. Charles, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1992 and her son Harold David Westbrook in 2002. She is survived by two daughters, Mrs. Carol Knibb of Springfield, Missouri, and Mrs. Joyce Lawson of Bunker Hill, Illinois; two granddaughters, Mrs. Kimberlee Daniel of Charleston, South Carolina, and Mrs. Dawn Rapp of Edwardsville; two grandsons, Gary Helfer of Troy, Illinois, and David Westbrook of Edwardsville; three great granddaughters, Emily Evans and Olivia Daniel of Charleston and Lucy Rapp of Edwardsville; and a great grandson, Caden Rapp of Edwardsville. She worked 22 years at the Monclaire Shopping Center for Loisel Cleaners, Comet Cleaners, and Holiday Cleaners. All three of her bosses were named Bill. She was a member of the Monday Night Homemaker's Extension and Ladies' Chapter of the Women of the Moose Lodge, holding various positions, and the Senior Community Center in Edwardsville. She loved to cook, embroider, and write poems. Memorials may be given to the Bunker Hill Baptist Church, where she was a member. No services are planned due to the current crowd restrictions. Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.