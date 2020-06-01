Mary Westbrook
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDWARDSVILLE — Mary Veronica Westbrook, age 98 of Edwardsville, Illinois, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born Sept. 21, 1921 in Worden, Illinois, the daughter of the late Michael and Veronica (Wesselnyak) Bekeske. She married Harold Raymond Westbrook July 31, 1938 in St. Charles, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1992 and her son Harold David Westbrook in 2002. She is survived by two daughters, Mrs. Carol Knibb of Springfield, Missouri, and Mrs. Joyce Lawson of Bunker Hill, Illinois; two granddaughters, Mrs. Kimberlee Daniel of Charleston, South Carolina, and Mrs. Dawn Rapp of Edwardsville; two grandsons, Gary Helfer of Troy, Illinois, and David Westbrook of Edwardsville; three great granddaughters, Emily Evans and Olivia Daniel of Charleston and Lucy Rapp of Edwardsville; and a great grandson, Caden Rapp of Edwardsville. She worked 22 years at the Monclaire Shopping Center for Loisel Cleaners, Comet Cleaners, and Holiday Cleaners. All three of her bosses were named Bill. She was a member of the Monday Night Homemaker's Extension and Ladies' Chapter of the Women of the Moose Lodge, holding various positions, and the Senior Community Center in Edwardsville. She loved to cook, embroider, and write poems. Memorials may be given to the Bunker Hill Baptist Church, where she was a member. No services are planned due to the current crowd restrictions. Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved