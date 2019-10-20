TOWN AND COUNTRY, MISSOURI — Mary Jane (Livingston) Williams was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Mary is the wife of the late Harry E. Williams, daughter of the late Thomas and Mildred (Crow) Livingston, sister of Philip (Jane), and the late David Ferrin, Charles Eugene, Robert Gorin, Richard Crow and John Neil Livingston, and aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Oratory of Saints Gregory and Augustine, 7230 Dale Ave., Richmond Heights, Missouri. Interment is at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Masses preferred.