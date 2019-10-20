Mary Williams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Williams.
Service Information
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
St. Louis, MO
63144
(314)-962-0601
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Oratory of Saints Gregory and Augustine
7230 Dale Ave.
Richmond Heights, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MISSOURI — Mary Jane (Livingston) Williams was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Mary is the wife of the late Harry E. Williams, daughter of the late Thomas and Mildred (Crow) Livingston, sister of Philip (Jane), and the late David Ferrin, Charles Eugene, Robert Gorin, Richard Crow and John Neil Livingston, and aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Oratory of Saints Gregory and Augustine, 7230 Dale Ave., Richmond Heights, Missouri. Interment is at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Masses preferred.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.