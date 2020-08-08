1/1
Mary Woolard
EAST ALTON — Mary Woolard, 90, completed her journey to be with her Lord and Savior Aug. 7, 2020.

She was born June 20, 1930, to Theodore and Mabel Reynolds in Harrisburg, Illinois.

Mary is survived by brothers Bob Reynolds, of Cottage Hills, and Harry Reynolds, of Wood River. Another brother, Theodore Reynolds Jr., preceded her in death.

Mary was a loving wife to Bill Woolard until his passing in September 2008. She was a devoted mother to Diane and Don and a grandmother of five, as well as a great grandmother.

A lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Cottage Hills, she was involved in teaching Sunday School and Bible School.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, no services are planned.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
