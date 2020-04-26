ALTON — Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Wuellner, 96, died at 9 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey.

Born Feb. 10, 1924, in Alton, she was the daughter of John William and Elizabeth (Geisler) Vonnahmen.

She married Robert C. Wuellner June 10, 1950, in Alton. He preceded her in death Jan. 10, 2002.

Mrs. Wuellner graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Alton and was the head nurse on 3-west at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center for 20 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.

Surviving is a daughter, Mary E. "Mary Beth" Wuellner (James Turvey), of Alton; a son, Dr. John Wuellner (Dr. Kathie Wuellner), of Alton; three grandchildren, Colleen Stuckey (Jesse), of Denver, Colorado, Dr. J.C. Wuellner, of Sacramento, California, and Stephen Turvey, of Centralia, Illinois; two great-grandchildren, August and Benjamin Stuckey; a brother, John Calvin Vonnahmen; and, numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Father Jeremy Paulin will officiate.

Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Hope Animal Rescues.

