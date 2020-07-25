1/1
Mary Zagar
1944 - 2020
ALTON — Mary Jane Zagar, age 75, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 7:10 p.m. at her home peacefully with her family at her side.

She was born on Sept. 2, 1944 in Alton, Illinois, and graduated from Wood River High School, class of 1962, where she met and later married her high school sweetheart.

Jane worked several retail jobs during her lifetime, along with working as a receptionist at Modern Hair Salon for many years and ending her career as a receptionist at JCPenney Hair Salon, where she worked for 28 years.

She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Davidson and stepfather Clifford Davidson; father Leonard Sellier and stepmother Norma Sellier; in-laws, Frank and Ruby Zagar; brother-in-law, Frank Zagar; and a son-in-law, Kenneth Heater; along with many other family members and friends.

She is survived by her spouse of 57 years, Danny Zagar; a daughter, Dana(Aaron) Hazelwood; son, Scott (Kim) Zagar; grandchildren, Tosha (Dave) Klug, Katelyn and Tyler Hazelwood; great-grandchildren, Brandon(Maggie) Ludwig, Devin and Ava Klug; and one great-great grandchild, Charlotte Ludwig; one sister, Linda (Steve) Schwartz; two brothers, Ron (Rebecca) Davidson, and Bob Davidson; and a sister-in-law, Esther Zagar.

Her favorite pastimes were tending to her flowers, apple and peach picking at Eckert's; family get togethers, Sunday walks in Graton, and spoiling her grandchildren, along with having her hair fixed by her special longtime friend, Scott Wade.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BJC Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association. Special thank you to the nurses and staff at Morningside of Godfrey, Gina at Apollo Home Health, and especially Hannah with BJC Hospice.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
