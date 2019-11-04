MEXICO, Maryland — Mary Elizabeth "Marybeth" Kletti passed away at home Oct. 12, 2019, caused by a sudden cardiac death.

Born in Alton, Illinois, to Orrin and Ruth Childers, she also lived and made close life-long friends in Iowa City, Iowa, and Manitowoc, Wisconsin, before settling in Mexico, Maryland.

Marybeth was a devoted bridge club member, active in a Chautauqua book club, and the Philanthropy Educational Organization. She attended Monticello College in Godfrey, Illinois, and Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, before becoming a mother and homemaker.

In her later years she volunteered as a docent for the University of Missouri art museum.

Marybeth is survived by her husband of 60 years, Roy; two children, Nicholas (Audrey) and Jill; her mother, Ruth Childers; her sister, Ann; her brother, Orrin Jr.; and, many other relations.