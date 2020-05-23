ALTON — MaryCatherine Keene,95, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Riverside Nursing Home and Rehab Center from complications of the Covid-19 virus. She was born on Aug. 24, 1924 in West Alton, Missouri, the daughter of Russell and Cora (Femmer) Timmermeier. In 1942, 18-year-old Mary joined the war effort as an airplane riveter for Curtis-Wright in St. Louis, Missouri, and remained at her post until 1945. On Aug. 3, 1946, Mary wed hometown sweetheart, Harold Keene. The newlyweds set up house in Alton, where they would welcome daughter Bonnie Lee Keene, into the world on Sept. 30,1953. Mary had an independent spirit and outgoing personality. According to those who knew her best, she never met a stranger. She was an avid reader and skilled quilter. Mary is survived by daughter, Bonnie Sharp; sister, Dorothy(Joseph) Mintert; as well as many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Harold Keene; her son-in-law, Walter J. Sharp; and siblings Ruth Malson, Elizabeth "Betty" Swarts, and Cora Virginia Laramie. Mary's life will be memorialized on a shared headstone with her husband, Harold at Roselawn Memory Gardens. All prayers and condolences are greatly appreciated.



