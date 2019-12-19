BETHALTO — Matthew David Paulovich, 33, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

He was born Aug 9, 1986 in Alton, Illinois, to David J. & Debra F. (Brenner) Paulovich of Bethalto.

Matt was a Journeyman Lineman with IBEW Local #309. He loved to race motocross when he was younger and enjoyed golfing with his buddies.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Andrew Paulovich of San Francisco, California; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was a 2004 graduate from Civic Memorial High School.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Howard and Jacqueline Brenner; paternal grandparents, Steve and Patricia Paulovich; and an uncle, Michael "Buzz" Paulovich.

Friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of Matt's life at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Wood River Moose.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Matt's name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at www.donate.nami.org.

